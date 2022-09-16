625 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $335.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

