6,407 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 84.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 289,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

