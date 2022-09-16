64,096 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

