6,538 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

