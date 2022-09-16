6,774 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.82. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

