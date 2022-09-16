698,085 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 698,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $26,041,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLEU opened at $9.83 on Friday. bleuacacia ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

