707,096 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 707,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZING. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,101,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,332,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,872,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,331,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,902,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

