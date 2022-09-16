7,893 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

