8,058 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after purchasing an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

