8,090 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.