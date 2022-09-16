8,767 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.39 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.56.
