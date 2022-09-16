884 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $310.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.39. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

