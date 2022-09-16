AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,923,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,006 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of AAON worth $162,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AAON by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,059 shares of company stock worth $2,504,626 in the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

