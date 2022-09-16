AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.