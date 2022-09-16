ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,221 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,759,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 298,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

