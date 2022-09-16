Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.63.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $273.86 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.55. The company has a market capitalization of $173.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.