Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Acerinox has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

ANIOY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.57) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

