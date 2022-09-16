Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.