Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to Overweight at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,591,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

