Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $388.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $486.73.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

