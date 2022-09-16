Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $388.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $380.00 to $388.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $486.73.
Adobe Stock Down 16.8 %
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $305.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
