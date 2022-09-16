Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 23,483 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 853,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,658,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,907,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

