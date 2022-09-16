Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

