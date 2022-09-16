Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 3,936 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,119,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,786,000.

VTV opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

