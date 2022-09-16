Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 480 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $3,285,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $632.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.