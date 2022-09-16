Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 8,748 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

