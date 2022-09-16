Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.