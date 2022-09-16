Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 43,742 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after acquiring an additional 360,371 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $5,420,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,545.55 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,146 shares of company stock worth $9,781,136 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

