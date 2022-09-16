Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

