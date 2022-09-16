Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

