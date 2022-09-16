Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 91.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

