Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,502,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

