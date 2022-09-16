Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

