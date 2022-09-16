Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

IXC stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

