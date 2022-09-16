Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

VLUE stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.