Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.21 and a one year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

