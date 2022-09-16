Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LIN opened at $282.90 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.88. The company has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.