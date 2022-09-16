Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

