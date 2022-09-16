Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

