Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 202.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

TLT stock opened at $107.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

