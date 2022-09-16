Advisory Services Network LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,131 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after buying an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

