Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Life Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Life Storage by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $117.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.59. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

