Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 537.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,946,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,433,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $271.75 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.87.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

