Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.52.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

