Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

