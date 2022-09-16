Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.0 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $228.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.