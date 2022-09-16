Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 18,581 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

