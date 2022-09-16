Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,788 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

IVE opened at $140.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

