Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.