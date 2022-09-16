Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,892 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.23 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

