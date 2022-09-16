Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

